Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 123.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTS

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.