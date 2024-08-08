Forza X1 (FRZA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th.
Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Forza X1 Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of FRZA stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 34.27, a quick ratio of 32.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.08. Forza X1 has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.20.
About Forza X1
Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.
