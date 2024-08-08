Fox Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for FOX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

FOX Stock Up 1.1 %

FOXA opened at $39.23 on Thursday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 862.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in FOX by 254.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth $51,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.