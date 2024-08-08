Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24.
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.
Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan
In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freeport-McMoRan
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.