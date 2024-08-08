Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

