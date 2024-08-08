FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.