FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 127,935 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $5,211,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $4,827,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of FSEP opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

