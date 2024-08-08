FTAI Aviation (FTAI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FTAI Aviation (NYSE: FTAI):

8/2/2024 – FTAI Aviation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/26/2024 – FTAI Aviation was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

7/25/2024 – FTAI Aviation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $90.00 to $132.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – FTAI Aviation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2024 – FTAI Aviation was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

6/25/2024 – FTAI Aviation is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,722,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

