FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTAI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $102.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 2.03.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,722,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.