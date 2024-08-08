FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Position Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FTI Consulting by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FCN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 881 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $197,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 881 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $197,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,482,865. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE FCN opened at $214.52 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.02.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.