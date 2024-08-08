Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,296 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 95.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.