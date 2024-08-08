Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

