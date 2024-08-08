FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Black Diamond Group Limited Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BDI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$9.32 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$5.80 and a 12-month high of C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$571.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.60.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

See Also

