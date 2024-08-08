FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amdocs Limited Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amdocs in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.76. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average is $85.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

