FY2024 EPS Estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG) Decreased by Analyst

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Cormark also issued estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.