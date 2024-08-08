FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.69.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$52.89 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$53.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 billion.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.64%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

