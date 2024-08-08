FY2024 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Boosted by HC Wainwright

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.99) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($4.37) per share.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RGNX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $593.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $136,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,279 shares of company stock valued at $997,184 over the last 90 days. 13.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

