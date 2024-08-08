FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$6.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$5.36 and a one year high of C$8.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total value of C$232,211.50. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

