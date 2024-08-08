FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Reduced by Zacks Research

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teradata in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Teradata’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradata’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE:TDC opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. Teradata has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Teradata by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 131,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

