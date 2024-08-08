FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Issued By Cormark

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Black Diamond Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$9.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81. The stock has a market cap of C$571.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.60. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of C$5.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.92.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

