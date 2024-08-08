FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,604.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,871.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $30,861.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,871.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 16,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 980,907 shares of company stock worth $19,445,689. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,337 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.