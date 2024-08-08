FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Increased by Cormark (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSL. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

TSE SSL opened at C$6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.12. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.29.

Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold

In related news, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total transaction of C$232,211.50. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

