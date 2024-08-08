FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Raised by Cormark (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 75.01%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

