FY2025 EPS Estimates for SIGA Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for SIGA Technologies in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Shares of SIGA opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 297,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 41,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 602,091 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 746,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 437,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.