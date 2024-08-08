FY2025 EPS Estimates for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Raised by Analyst

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 5,837.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

