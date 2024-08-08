FY2025 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $15.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.23. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.28 per share.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $342.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

