FY2025 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $22.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.13. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $21.63 per share.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.89.

TopBuild Stock Down 7.4 %

TopBuild stock opened at $365.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,451,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in TopBuild by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in TopBuild by 21.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

