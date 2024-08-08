FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Issued By B. Riley

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Energy Fuels in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of EFR opened at C$6.16 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$6.13 and a 12 month high of C$12.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.48. The company has a current ratio of 41.27, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of C$11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.28 million.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

