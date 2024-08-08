Gambling.com Group (GAMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. On average, analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gambling.com Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $335.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on GAMB
About Gambling.com Group
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gambling.com Group
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What is a Dividend King?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.