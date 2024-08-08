GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Badger Meter by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 81,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $187.42 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $210.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

