GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $134.90.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.