GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $140.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,273.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

