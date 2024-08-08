GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 4,441.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in US Foods by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $897,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:USFD opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

