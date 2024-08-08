GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NNN REIT by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NNN REIT by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NNN REIT

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NNN REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NNN opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NNN REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NNN REIT Profile

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

