GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BHP Group by 402.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 43,682 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $52.76 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

