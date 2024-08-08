GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,040,000 after buying an additional 263,604 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 162,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $102.68 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $196.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

