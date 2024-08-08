GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $162.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average of $179.65. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

