GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on H shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:H opened at $130.31 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

