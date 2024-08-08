GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU stock opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. ITOCHU Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79.

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

