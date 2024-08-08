GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $227.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $246.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.