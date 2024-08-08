GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,421.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.