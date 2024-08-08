GAMMA Investing LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 683.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,294,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 61,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $654.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.77. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

