GAMMA Investing LLC Has $117,000 Position in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHI – Free Report) by 1,532.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:IBHI opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

About iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029.

