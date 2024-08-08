GAMMA Investing LLC Has $118,000 Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 18,028 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $665,413.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,859.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,926. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.88. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

