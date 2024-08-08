GAMMA Investing LLC Has $95,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,269 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 585,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,655,000 after purchasing an additional 63,181 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

AFG stock opened at $123.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average of $127.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

