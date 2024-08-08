GAMMA Investing LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $181.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.16. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.47 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile



e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

