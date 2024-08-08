GAMMA Investing LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,320 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 71,252 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 440,112 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the period.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $74,581.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,992.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $123,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $74,581.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,992.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $506,063. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $983.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. Research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Stephens started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.