GAMMA Investing LLC Has $97,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $5,179,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,409,000 after buying an additional 137,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,737 shares of company stock worth $3,850,058. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $367.92 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $459.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.70 and its 200 day moving average is $387.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

