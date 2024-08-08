GAMMA Investing LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.18. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $1.4736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

