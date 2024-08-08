GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 156,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FHN stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.