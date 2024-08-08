GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $88.46 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.11.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

